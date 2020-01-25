|
DEBORAH SUE SHARP BARKER, 63, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Terry Barker, died Jan. 22 in The Ohio State University Ross Heart Institute. She was a senior Sales Director for Mary Kay. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 26, C3 Church, South Point, Ohio; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020