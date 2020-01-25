Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Resources
More Obituaries for DEBORAH BARKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEBORAH SUE SHARP BARKER

Send Flowers
DEBORAH SUE SHARP BARKER Obituary

DEBORAH SUE SHARP BARKER, 63, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Terry Barker, died Jan. 22 in The Ohio State University Ross Heart Institute. She was a senior Sales Director for Mary Kay. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 26, C3 Church, South Point, Ohio; burial in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DEBORAH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -