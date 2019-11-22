|
|
DEBRA ANN KITTS, 50, of Catlettsburg, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1969, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Hallie Joe Adkins and Bernice Smith McCoy. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joey Adkins, and a very special aunt, Marjorie Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Toney Kitts; three daughters, Mechelle Caudill (Matt), Jenifer Jimison (Derek) and Chelsea Kitts; one son, Toney Kitts II; three brothers, James McCoy, Bradley McCoy and Justin Adkins (Candi); four grandchildren, Matthew Caudill, Jack Caudill, Maylee Caudill and Jade Pearson; and grandmother, Glendora Lett. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019