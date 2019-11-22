The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
DEBRA ANN KITTS


1969 - 2019
DEBRA ANN KITTS Obituary




DEBRA ANN KITTS, 50, of Catlettsburg, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. She was born on August 3, 1969, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of Hallie Joe Adkins and Bernice Smith McCoy. She is preceded in death by her brother, Joey Adkins, and a very special aunt, Marjorie Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Toney Kitts; three daughters, Mechelle Caudill (Matt), Jenifer Jimison (Derek) and Chelsea Kitts; one son, Toney Kitts II; three brothers, James McCoy, Bradley McCoy and Justin Adkins (Candi); four grandchildren, Matthew Caudill, Jack Caudill, Maylee Caudill and Jade Pearson; and grandmother, Glendora Lett. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock, W.Va. Friends may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
