







On Saturday, March 30, 2019, God called home DECKER O'DELL "DELL" BILLS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Walden E. Bills and Naomi Neace Bills, five brothers and four sisters. Dell was born at Harts Creek in Lincoln County, W.Va., later moving to Barboursville, when he was approximately five years old. Dell leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 57 years, Burna Gail Baker Bills; his three daughters, Sheri (Randy) Lilly, Kimberly (Kevin) Hawk, and Tiffany (Brian) Scaggs; five grandchildren, Sarah Lilly, Katie Gue, Dawn Morrison, Cameron Hawk, and Krista Hensley; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Rev. Zachary Bills; and a host of family and friends. Dell was a member and for many years a deacon of Gethsemane United Baptist Church. Dell retired after 45 years from Steel of West Virginia. He was a member of the local 37. Dell loved gardening, fishing and mowing. He deeply loved his wife and children but most of all he loved the Lord. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Danny Dailey. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park.