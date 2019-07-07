Home

McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
(304) 824-3733
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
McGhee-Handley Funeral Home Inc
6670 Mcclellan St
West Hamlin, WV 25571
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Wellman Family Cemetery
Midkiff, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELANEY WELLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELANEY PATRICK WELLMAN


1938 - 2019
DELANEY PATRICK WELLMAN Obituary




DELANEY PATRICK WELLMAN, 80, of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away July 5, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 7, 1938, in Gill, W.Va., a son of the late Leonard and Ruby Nelson Wellman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Jean Farley Wellman, of 35 years; brother, Ted Wellman; daughter, Arlene Lovejoy; grandson, Michael Harris; and daughter-in-law, Angie (Rosen) Wellman. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Madeline Scraggs Wellman; three sons, Terry (Patricia) of Portsmouth, Ohio, Patrick of Midkiff, W.Va., and Gary (Sheila) of Elyria, Ohio; daughter, Tammy Scraggs Moses (Leon); eight grandchildren, Melissa Smicelski (Eddie), Christine, Ashley (Will), Josephen, Michelle Freeman, Brandon Lovejoy (Rosa), Steven Lovejoy (Jennifer), Jason Lovejoy (Teri); and a host of 17 grandchildren. Delaney was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked in Cleveland, Ohio, for 32 years at LTV Steel. He was a faithful member of Pine Grove Church as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for 25 years. He was an avid sportsman, loved fishing, hunting and gardening, and most of all attending church. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., with Farm Nelson and Paul Steven officiating. Burial will follow in Wellman Family Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019
