







DELANEY PATRICK WELLMAN, 80, of Midkiff, W.Va., passed away July 5, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. He was born August 7, 1938, in Gill, W.Va., a son of the late Leonard and Ruby Nelson Wellman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Carol Jean Farley Wellman, of 35 years; brother, Ted Wellman; daughter, Arlene Lovejoy; grandson, Michael Harris; and daughter-in-law, Angie (Rosen) Wellman. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Madeline Scraggs Wellman; three sons, Terry (Patricia) of Portsmouth, Ohio, Patrick of Midkiff, W.Va., and Gary (Sheila) of Elyria, Ohio; daughter, Tammy Scraggs Moses (Leon); eight grandchildren, Melissa Smicelski (Eddie), Christine, Ashley (Will), Josephen, Michelle Freeman, Brandon Lovejoy (Rosa), Steven Lovejoy (Jennifer), Jason Lovejoy (Teri); and a host of 17 grandchildren. Delaney was a United States Navy Veteran. He worked in Cleveland, Ohio, for 32 years at LTV Steel. He was a faithful member of Pine Grove Church as a deacon and Sunday School Superintendent for 25 years. He was an avid sportsman, loved fishing, hunting and gardening, and most of all attending church. Service will be 1 p.m. Monday, July 8, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home in West Hamlin, W.Va., with Farm Nelson and Paul Steven officiating. Burial will follow in Wellman Family Cemetery, Midkiff, W.Va. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. You may express your condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019