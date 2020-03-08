|
|
DELANO JAMES STEPHENS, 85, of Wayne, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Otis Bowens officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. He was born March 1, 1935, in Wayne, a son of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. Delano formerly worked for Carolina Lumber and was a member of the Newcomb Creek Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Clinton Stephens; three brothers, Harold, Kenneth and Benjamin Stephens; and infant sister, Bonester Stephens. Delano is survived by his loving wife, Maxine Davidson Stephens; three daughters, Debra Stephens (Joey), Sandra Vickers (James), all of Wayne, and Teresa Guidet (Kevin) of Hastings, Mich.; two sons, Bill Scott Stephens (Cherry) and Matt Stephens (Woneeka), all of Wayne; two sisters, Oma McSweeney and Shelba Jean Cline, both of Wayne; three brothers, Frank Stephens (Dora) of Wayne, Claude Stephens of Louisa, Ky., and Dennis Stephens of Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020