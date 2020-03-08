Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Resources
More Obituaries for DELANO STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELANO JAMES STEPHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELANO JAMES STEPHENS Obituary

DELANO JAMES STEPHENS, 85, of Wayne, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Pastor Otis Bowens officiating. Burial will follow in the Adkins Cemetery, East Lynn. He was born March 1, 1935, in Wayne, a son of the late William and Ida Adkins Stephens. Delano formerly worked for Carolina Lumber and was a member of the Newcomb Creek Church of God. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, James Clinton Stephens; three brothers, Harold, Kenneth and Benjamin Stephens; and infant sister, Bonester Stephens. Delano is survived by his loving wife, Maxine Davidson Stephens; three daughters, Debra Stephens (Joey), Sandra Vickers (James), all of Wayne, and Teresa Guidet (Kevin) of Hastings, Mich.; two sons, Bill Scott Stephens (Cherry) and Matt Stephens (Woneeka), all of Wayne; two sisters, Oma McSweeney and Shelba Jean Cline, both of Wayne; three brothers, Frank Stephens (Dora) of Wayne, Claude Stephens of Louisa, Ky., and Dennis Stephens of Wayne; 13 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DELANO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -