To everyone else, she was Della. To us, she was "Mom." On March 6, 2020, DELLA G. VAUGHN, 71, of South Point, Ohio, passed away, at her residence. She was born June 2, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va, the only daughter of the late Homer Earl Mayse and Viola Faye Foster Mayse. She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Jerry Eugene Vaughn. Della was retired from Fruth Pharmacy but was known by most for her many years of service at K-Mart, where she worked for 20+ years. She was a graduate of Vinson High School and married our dad while still in high school and went on to finish her studies and graduate. It would be a few years later, that she would have her first born, a boy, Ryan Andrew, and nearly two years after that, Angela Renae. In addition to her two children (whom she named after Raggedy Ann and Andy), she is survived by Ryan's wife, Julie Vaughn, who resides in Huntington with Ryan. Angela currently resides in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and her significant other, Dakota Likewise, also in Florida. She is also survived by her two brothers and sisters-in-law, Mike and Erana Mayse, of Kenova, W.Va., and Roger and Amy Mayse, of Proctorville, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Madison Vaughn, Kendra Whitmore, Emilee Jarrell and Gage Jarrell. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, family members and friends who loved her. She was a member of Christ Temple Church and enjoyed watching the live stream at home. She also enjoyed watching the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam live stream and loved animals, in general, especially Pugsley, Sai, Kai, Shylo, Jasper and Savannah. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services or visitation at her request. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 13, 2020