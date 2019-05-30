|
DELLA MAE DELLINGER, age 76, of Crewe, Va., passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Della is the daughter of her late parents, Iva Orange Ferguson and David Ferguson. She is also preceded in death by two sisters, Faye Nicely and Loretta Atkins; six brothers, Donald Ferguson, Woodrow Ferguson, Jennings Ferguson, Buddy Ferguson, Glen Ferguson and David Ferguson. She is survived by her three children, Connie Holte (David), Kelsney McComas (Sharon), Rodney McComas (Amanda); four grandchildren, Nikki Clements (Jeff), Brittany Bredemeier (Stephen), Alyssa McComas, Ally McComas; six great-grandchildren, Luke and Mason Clements, Lincoln, Millie, Walker and Lawson Bredemeier; two sisters, Phyllis Vance (Garnet) and Maxine Ratcliff; four brothers, Elbert Ferguson, Bobby Ferguson, Damon Ferguson and Linville Ferguson. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home, 1400 South Main Street, Blackstone, VA, where services will be held at 3 p.m. The interment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery, Blackstone, Va. Serving pallbearers are Stephen Bredemeier, Jeff Clements, Jason Bingham, Mike Hill, Corky Abernathy and Tom Jones.
