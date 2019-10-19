Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DELLA LYCAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DELLA MARIE LYCAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DELLA MARIE LYCAN Obituary




DELLA MARIE LYCAN, 88, of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Pines of Sarasota Rehabilitation and Senior Care Community in Sarasota, Florida. She was born on July 17, 1931, in East Lynn, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas and Verna Ramey Lycans. She was previously the assistant manager for "The Patriot Ledger" in Quincy, Massachusetts, and was an Elder at Northminister Presbyterian Church in Sarasota. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her aunt, Georgia Booton. Survivors include her four cousins, Russell Booton, Doug Booton, Mary Ann Maynard and Cassa Preece, and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Doug Booton and Brother Todd Mays. Burial will follow at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne, W.Va. Friends may call from noon until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now