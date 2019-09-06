Home

Koontz Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Koontz Funeral Home
DELLA MARTHA DOLIN DAVIS, 91, of West Hamlin, W.Va., was called home to be with God on September 3, 2019. Della was born March 19, 1928 in Hamlin, W.Va., to the late Dewey and Lora Dolin. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Davis; her brother, Raymond Dolin; and her niece, Teresa "Mousey" Dolin. She is survived her her daughter, Kelly Barrows; grandson, Matthew Ledford; sister, Betty Lynd; brother, Herbert and his wife Bonnie Dolin; sister, Edith Toney; two nephews, John Lee Crabtree Jr. and Roy Dolin; six nieces: Joyce Handy, Faye Dolin, Krickett Likens, Bonnie Shields, Lisa Toney and Debby Dolin McComas; two great nephews, five great nieces, four great great nephews and two great great nieces. Della was a faithful Christian, she loved going to church and she attended Centerpoint United Baptist Church. Those who knew her knew her love for her Christ, her love for her family and her love for her church family. She loved sewing quilts, loved working in her flowers and tending to the garden. She loved children, especially babies, she showered them with love and cuddles. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Elder Lenny Romans and Elder Jonah Adkins officiating. Interment will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 6, 2019
