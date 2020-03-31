|
DELORA FAY "MIDGE" DUFFER, 82, of Milton, passed away March 28, 2020, at home. She was born March 9, 1938, in Cabell County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Carl Vernon and Elma May Clagg Hayes. She was also preceded in death by her husband Harold Lloyd Duffer and her brother Donald Hayes. She attended Lower Creek Church. She is survived by two daughters, Connie (Jack) Sharp of Ona, W.Va., and Carletta Morgan of Mobile, Alabama; seven grandchildren, Summer (Roland) Salmons, Zachary (Anne) Morgan, Tara Villars, Carlee (Kevin) Meadows, Katelyn Morgan, Jake Sharp and Joey Sharp; and eleven great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Kaden Salmons, Roland Salmons, Roger Clagg, Brent Bias, Dennis "Midget" Morgan, Jack Sharp, and Kevin Meadows. Private funeral services will be at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jeff Dailey. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020