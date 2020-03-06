Home

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
DELORES ANN BELLER


1931 - 2020
DELORES ANN BELLER Obituary

DELORES ANN BELLER, 88, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Monday, March 2, 2020, and is now in Heaven with the Lord. Delores was born September 23, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth Butler Chapman. She was the beloved wife of the late Raymond J. Beller for 43 years. She was the loving mother of her two sons, Michael (Leigh Ann) Beller of Pittsburgh, Pa., and Kevin Beller of Huntington, W.Va.; cherished grandmother of Joseph, Bryan and Matthew Beller; dear sister of David (Perlita) Chapman of Huntington and the late Robert Chapman. She was also loved by her cherished companion, her dog, Angel. Delores was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church. She was a loving mother and homemaker who enjoyed preparing special Sunday dinners for her family, decorating her home for Christmas and going on family camping trips. She enjoyed watching Hallmark Channel movies, "Law and Order," her back-porch swing and the sunlight streaming through her front storm door with her dog, Angel, by her side. Delores will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, March 7, at Reger Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at noon by Pastor C.J. Adkins. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 6, 2020
