DELORES ANN ROOD CREMEANS, 83, of Kenova, passed into the arms of the Lord at Heritage Center Monday, April 22, 2019. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with Rev. Mike Lucas officiating. Private interment will be in Dock's Creek Cemetery. Delores was born in Huntington. She was preceded in death by one son, Donald Eugene Cremeans Jr. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Tim Cremeans (Tammi). Visitation will be two hours prior to the service Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019