DELORES ANN SADOLSKY, 79, widow of Murray Sadolsky, passed away December 26, 2018, after a short illness. Delores "Ann" resided at Highlawn Place in Huntington. She is survived by daughter Annette Barron of Dunbar, W.Va., son Gary Lovejoy of Florida, brother Delbert "Lee" Boley of Grayson, Ky., niece Kim Boley and nephew Rodney Boley of Huntington. Memorial service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Beacon Adventist Church, 5804 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 17, 2019
