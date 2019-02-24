







DELORES "DUTCH" DAVIDSON WHITLEY, 92, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born April 1, 1926, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Myrtle Nease Davidson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Cecil R. Whitley; three sisters, Maxine Sloan, Eileen Sutton and Kathleen Sheppard; a brother, James Davidson; and a son-in-law, Ray Sloan. Dutch attended the Sunrise Church of the Nazarene since she was seven years old and was a longtime resident of South Point, Ohio. Survivors include her daughter, Delores "Pug" Sloan of Ironton, Ohio; a sister, Elizabeth Austin of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Lee Davidson Jr. and Ronald (Katie) Davidson, both of South Point, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Davidson of South Point, Ohio; two grandsons, Joe (Julie) Sloan of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Matt (Kelli) Sloan of Ironton, Ohio; six great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Gary Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunrise Church of the Nazarene. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.