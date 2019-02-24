The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
DELORES "DUTCH" DAVIDSON WHITLEY, 92, of South Point, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 22, 2019. She was born April 1, 1926, in Ashland, Ky., a daughter of the late Robert Lee and Myrtle Nease Davidson. She was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Cecil R. Whitley; three sisters, Maxine Sloan, Eileen Sutton and Kathleen Sheppard; a brother, James Davidson; and a son-in-law, Ray Sloan. Dutch attended the Sunrise Church of the Nazarene since she was seven years old and was a longtime resident of South Point, Ohio. Survivors include her daughter, Delores "Pug" Sloan of Ironton, Ohio; a sister, Elizabeth Austin of South Point, Ohio; two brothers, Robert Lee Davidson Jr. and Ronald (Katie) Davidson, both of South Point, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Marilyn Davidson of South Point, Ohio; two grandsons, Joe (Julie) Sloan of Elizabethtown, Ky., and Matt (Kelli) Sloan of Ironton, Ohio; six great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Rev. Gary Henry officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunrise Church of the Nazarene. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019
