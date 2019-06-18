







DELORES FAYE JAMES, 73, of Ona, W.Va., passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center following a brief battle with cancer. She was born August 1, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Raymond Edgar and Elta Virginia Stanley Chapman. Also preceding her in death was an infant brother, Frankie Chapman. She was a homemaker, loving wife, sister, mother and grandmother. Survivors include her husband, Hugh Alan "Bugs" James; four children, Bridget Dawn (Clay) Davis of Ona, Mark Alan (Beth) James of St. Albans, W.Va., Tracy Faye Jimison (Chris Queen) of Ashland, Ky., and Mitze Lou James (Richard Walther) of Cincinnati, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Courtney (Mike) Parsons, Mollie Ashworth and Katelyn Davis, Taylor and Matt Jimison, and Lindsey and Megan James; one great-grandson, Sage Parsons; step-grandchildren Anthony, Matthew, Christopher and Anna Davis; a brother, Edgar Lee (Brenda) Chapman of Milton, W.Va.; and many special nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to . Funeral services will be conducted 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton, W.Va., with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. The procession will leave the funeral home at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019