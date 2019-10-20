|
DELORES JEAN GRIFFITH, 80, of Barboursville, passed away October 18, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Andre Price. She was born March 23, 1939, in Kanawha County, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Harvey Casto Sr. and Pearl Casto. She was a member of Barboursville Baptist Church and a retired employee of the First State Bank. She was preceded in death by one son, Darrell Griffith. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Waymon Griffith; one daughter and son-in-law, Lisha and Mark Stewart of Raleigh, N.C.; one son and daughter-in-law, Earl and Joy Griffith of Laurinburg, N.C.; one sister, Mary Underwood of Florida; one brother, James Casto Jr. of Cross Lanes, W.Va.; and seven grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019