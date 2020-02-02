|
|
DELORES JEAN MORRIS, wife of Paul Morris, died January 31, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born August 17, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Cecil Boyce and Catherine Dick Gregory. She is also preceded in death by an infant son, Gregory Scott Morris; two sisters, Ruby Arthur and Ella Faye Lusher; four brothers, Carl Gregory, Lawrence Easthom, Rodney Easthom and Hershel Easthom. Besides her husband of 59 years, Paul, Delores is survived by her children, Kelly Morris Carey, Craig (Melissa) Morris, both of North Carolina, and Beth (EB) Santos of Virginia; four brothers, Kenny (Bonnie) Easthom of Huntington, Russell (Florence) Easthom of Huntington, Clifford "Pete" Easthom of Ravenswood, W.Va., and Jim (Cindy) Easthom of Lexington, Ky.; two grandsons; and a host of nieces and nephews. Delores was a beloved wife, mother and also a friend to many. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 2 p.m. at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Friends and family may arrive at Chapman's Mortuary from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 2, 2020