DELORIS ANN MONTGOMERY, 55, of Scottown, Ohio, wife of William E. Montgomery, died Oct. 19 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She had worked at the Gallipolis Foodland Deli Department. Funeral service will be 11 am. Oct. 23, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Victory Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 22, 2019
