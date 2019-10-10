Home

DELORIS GUE, 88, of Salt Rock, W.Va., went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1930, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Perry and Alta Jeffers Adkins. She is also preceded in death by her five brothers, son-in-law, Clyde Stevens Jr., and her husband, Rev. Russell Gue. She was a longtime member of Green Valley United Baptist Church. She is survived by one daughter, Donna Stevens; one son, Corkey Gue; one sister, Elfa Adkins (Orville Gue); one brother, Ronald Adkins (Helena); eight grandchildren, Michael Gue, Nicholas Gue (Jammie), Steve Stevens, Cody Stevens, Sarah Gue, Cindy Stevens, Rachael Stevens and Bethany Stevens; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Rose Bailey, Brenda Edwards and Lilly Manchester for their love and care. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Friday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
