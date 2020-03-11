|
DELORIS JEAN DYGERT, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., died March 7, 2020, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Woodrow and Olive Conley and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Tom, Raymond and Nyle Conley. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Charley Dygert; two children, David "Dino" Dygert and Marita Bridges, as well as two sisters, Ada Blankenship and Kathleen Hazlett. Also surviving are grandchildren, Joshua Dygert, Ashley Dygert, Dina Davenport, Mariah Summey and Jacob Bridges; great-grandchildren, Collin Dygert, Nyle Dygert, David Davenport, Micha Davenport, Daniel Davenport, Riley Moore, Madison Moore, Aurelia Summey and Charleigh Summey; special nieces and nephews, Stephanie Martin and Kiesha Conley, Angie, Brianna and Ashton Cyrus; all of these are her proudest and most cherished accomplishments. Jean was a member of Westmoreland Baptist Church. She chose to donate her body to the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine at Marshall University. No services are currently scheduled.
