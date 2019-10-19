|
|
DELPHIA HICKS FRYER, 91, of Ashland, Ky., entered into heaven on the morning of Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Delphia was preceded in death by her husband of more than 50 years, Ben Fryer; her parents, William "Bill" and Jemima Hicks; four sisters, Anna Prater (JR), Ellen Shepherd (H.B.), Edna Prater and Margie White (Doug); and seven brothers, Floyd Hicks, Edgar (Pearlie) Hicks, Elzie Hicks, Willie (Virginia) Hicks, Burnis (Verna) Hicks, Ernest Hicks and Ezra Hicks. She is survived by her two sons, Larry (Lisa) Fryer of Barboursville, W.Va., and Darrell (Dale) Fryer of Ashland, Ky.; four grandchildren, Paul (Kelli) Fryer of South Point, Ohio, Teresa Saunders of South Point, Ohio, Hanna (Drew) Kesler of Scott Depot, W.Va., and Peyton (Ivana) Fryer of Louisville, Ky.; five great-grandchildren, Sidney, Seth and Silvia Saunders, Acrista and Drew Fryer and Kate Kesler; one very special sister-in-law, Wanda Hicks; and a host of loving nieces and nephews. Delphia was a lifelong member of the Philadelphia Association of Old Regular Baptist Churches. She was a proud member of the Alice Lloyd College family. She spoke often and fondly of her time there and the opportunity that provided for her teaching in a small, one-room schoolhouse in Coldsprings, Ky., for a time. She was an exceptionally talented lady. She was an avid painter, poet, historian, seamstress, doll collector and, most proudly, a homemaker. Above all, she was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. Her heart for her home and family were unmatched. Services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, with words of comfort provided by Terry Bryant. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. To share a remembrance of Delphia or to express a condolence to her family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 19, 2019