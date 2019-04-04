







DENCIL SPURLOCK, 87, of Huntington, husband of 53 years to Mary Faye Cremeans Spurlock, went to be with the Lord April 2, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born in Allen, W.Va., on April 22, 1931, to Fella and America Spears Spurlock. He was a retired truck driver with C.I. Thornburg and a member of Teamsters Union 505. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Orbra Jean Adams and Deloris Panico; one brother, Larry E. Spurlock; granddaughters, Tera Dawn Patterson and Peggy Sue Gillispie; nephew, Brandon Burgess; and a son-in-law, Brian Tapp. He is survived by his wife, Mary Faye Cremeans Spurlock; nine daughters, Denise (Clint) Howard, Charlotte Meyer, Tina Brennan, Penny (Paul) Cremeans, Mindy (Kenny) Williams, Candy Tapp, Barbara (David) Hampton, Kelly (Kent) Gallagher, Sue (Frank) Casella and Sondia (Scott) McLaren; two sons, Billy Joe (Joyce) Gillispie and Ikie (Patti) Gillispie; three sisters, Shirley (Harold) Hingle, Dianna (Jim) Deal and MaryLou (Clifford) Sword. He was blessed with fourteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; special friends, Kenny and Debbie Pennington, and family, Raymond Cooper, Jim Morgan and John Keck. The family would like to thank Dr. Kimmey and the Oncology Department and staff at HIMG, Dr. Sharma and the Radiation Oncology at St. Mary's for their exceptional care. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Friends may visit one hour prior to the service on Saturday.