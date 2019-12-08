|
DENISE ANN CARROLL, 49, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. She was born July 7, 1970, in Huntington, a daughter of Charles and Delores Roy Carroll of Huntington. She was a 1989 graduate of Huntington East High School and was manager of Huntington Sport and Commercial Diving Center. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, C.T. and Tonia Carroll of Barboursville; three nieces, Nicole Atteberry, Carmen Carroll and Tiona Carroll; her companion, James Workman; and aunts and uncles, Leslie and Gail Roy, Ruth Lewis, Ronald and Teresa Roy, and Kathy Carroll; a special friend, Jane Davis; and a special "furry" friend, Blake E. Davis. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Fifth Avenue Freewill Baptist Church, 306 Fifth Avenue, Guyandotte. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 8, 2019