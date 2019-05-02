







DENISE HOPKINS-CABELL, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., died Thursday, April 25, 2019. Born April 18, 1964, in Minden, W.Va., she was the daughter of Elouise Lester and the late Robert Sims. A 1982 graduate of Oak Hill High School, she was an active member of Glorious Church of God in Christ, serving on the Pastoral Anniversary Committee and the Church Finance Committee. A positive, kindhearted and gentle spirit who touched the lives of many, she was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend. "To know her was to love her." In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her husband, Garrick Hopkins. In addition to her mother, left to cherish precious memories are her husband, Danny K. Cabell; sons, Steven (Janae) Sherer, Jhermie (Terra) Hopkins and Garrick Hopkins II; daughters, Kaitlyn Brown, Danielle Nicholes and Philecia Hopkins; siblings, Lonnie (Monica Boyd-Lester) Lester IV, Robin Bradford, Paris Sims and Cedric McMillian; aunt, Faustina Hosey; uncle, Fred Sherer; 13 grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be noon Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Spirit & Truth Ministries, 100 Main St., Oak Hill, WV, with Bishop Gary P. Brydie officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Beckley. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon at the church. Email condolences to [email protected] Arrangements entrusted to Ritchie & Johnson Funeral Parlor, Beckley. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019