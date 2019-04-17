







DENNIS ALLEN "DENNY" DUNKLE, 77, of Barboursville, quietly departed this life on April 14, with his family by his side, and went home to be with his Lord and Savior. Dennis is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Carol (Snider) Dunkle; his two children, Kerri Mayo and Michael (Jessica) Dunkle; and his three grandchildren, Megan (Gabe) Muncy, Ben Mayo and Andrew Dunkle. Dennis was born on May 15, 1941, in Barboursville, to the late Leonard and Lennie (Browning) Dunkle. He is preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Cookie Dunkle, and two sisters, Rosalee (Butch) Barbour and Linda (Ross) Hamilton. He is also survived by his brother, Chelton Dunkle, and three sisters, Barbara Plybon, Nila (Howard) Cobb and Ella (Bobby) Tassen. Although this is only a snapshot of his story, Dennis lived a full life. He played football and graduated from Barboursville High School and went on to work for and retire from Inco Alloys after 33 years. He was a member of the Barboursville Sportsman's Club and was an avid enthusiast of all things hunting and fishing. He had a love for beekeeping, farming and gardening. A man of faith, Dennis was a member of the Barboursville Church of Christ. Dennis was loved by all and will be missed by many, as his new life takes him to a wonderful place where faith now becomes sight. Throughout his life, he maintained a simple demeanor that won the trust and hearts of many. His influence will forever remain in the lives of all who knew him. We would like to offer our sincere thanks and gratitude to the doctors and nurses at St. Mary's Hospital and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, who gave such amazing care to Dennis. We are humbled by the care and compassion shown to us by all of you. Thank you for giving Dennis the loving care and environment for a peaceful passing. We could not have asked for a more perfect place for his last days. May God bless you for the work you do every day. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister David Gladwell. Burial will be at Oaklawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 17, 2019