|
|
DENNIS JAMES "D.J." HOLLAND, 49, of Huntington, passed away September 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Johnny Young. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born June 9, 1970, in Huntington, a son of Wilma Ward Holland of Huntington and the late Posey Holland. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Timothy Allan Holland, and one stepbrother, Brad Thomas. In addition to his mother, he is survived by two sons, Dennis Holland II and Justin Lee Holland, and their mother, Tina Holland; sister, Sonja Curry (David); half-sister, Sherry Ratcilff; two brothers, Kevin Holland (Tiffany) and Joey Holland (Pauline); nephew, Randy Ward (Maddie); niece, Dara Porter (Ryan); great-nephew, Austin Ward; great-niece, Addison Porter; and good friends, Dreama Hysell, Kim Eplin, Faye Bays and Dave and Barbara Banks. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019