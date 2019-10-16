|
DENNIS JOE LYONS SR., 88, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, W.Va. While his earthly family was never going to be ready to say goodbye, he was at peace and ready to go home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and his beloved wife of 66 years. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Corey Adkins and Pastor Shirley Ball at 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow at Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Dennis was born October 20, 1930, in Huntington, W.Va., to John Kenova Lyons and Mary Hart Lyons. Dennis was a graduate of Ceredo-Kenova High School (Class of 1948). It is at C-K that he met his beloved Mary Lee, and they were married on December 17, 1948. They would share 66 years together and raise two children, Virginia and Joe Lyons. Dennis was a very proud member of the Marine Corps and served in Korea from September 1950 to April 1952. While in Korea, he received a Purple Heart for his service. He remained in the Marine Corps Reserve for over 20 years. Upon his return to civilian life, he began working for the C&O Railroad as an electrician, which he enjoyed immensely due to his love and fascination with trains, which began at a very young age. His next career path led him to work for Novamont/Aristech (Neal Plant) where he was promoted from electrician to the role of Superintendent of Maintenance. He was the only superintendent without a college degree, so he enrolled at Marshall University and in 1993, at the age of 62, he graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Business Management. He worked at the plant for over 30 years, and he made many lifelong friends while there. Upon his retirement he worked as a teacher at the Wayne County Vocational School, and he was passionate about sharing his knowledge to shape future electricians. His final career was being an electrician for Saminco. He loved working in the shop with the guys and being a mentor for them. He worked daily, until last spring, and he was the oldest practicing electrician in the state of W.Va. Dennis was also a dedicated public servant in his community. He was a founding member of the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department and served as chairman of the fire board. He was also a board member for Wayne County 911, and he was still serving as a board member for the Lavalette Public Service District. Dennis, along with his wife, were faithful and devoted members of Mount Union United Methodist Church. They were often the first ones to arrive to prepare the church for services, and he served in many capacities, from Sunday school teacher to serving on the board of trustees. He loved his church and his church family. But first and foremost, Dennis will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was always present and available for his loved ones. He never missed a ballgame, play, concert or graduation. He was happiest when surrounded by family in his home. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Mary Lee Norman Lyons. He is survived by his brother, John K. Lyons and his family; children, Virginia and Danny Seibert and Joe and Leslie Lyons; grandchildren, Brian Seibert, Meghan and Jerry Stevens, Jacob Lyons, and Jillian Lyons; great-grandchildren, Avery and Jase Stevens. He is also survived by longtime caregivers and friends, Dreama and Frank Darst and Becke and Dustin Walker. He is survived by a multitude of extended family members, loving friends, co-workers and church family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mount Union United Methodist Church, Huntington. Friends and family may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2019