DENNIS PATRICK MURPHY, 65, of Barboursville, passed away on February 28, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. Dennis was born December 25, 1954, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; he was raised in Pittsburgh, Pa., and spent most of his adult life in Huntington. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Dolores "Dee" Murphy; his parents, Daniel and Joyce Murphy; three sons, Matthew Eric Murphy (April), Daniel Patrick Murphy (Brooke) and Justin Michael Murphy (Anna); four grandchildren, Briana Murphy, Maddy Murphy, Eleanor Murphy, Fiona Murphy; five sisters, Katherine Gross (Steve), Meghan Porco (Tony), Christine Schramm (Dave), Maureen Lucas, Molly Murphy; three brothers, John Murphy (Rose), Bernard Murphy and Terry Murphy. Dennis is preceded in death by a brother, James Murphy; a grandson, Daniel Patrick Murphy; and a special brother-in-law, Samuel Higgins. The only thing he loved more than the Pittsburgh Pirates was his grandchildren and family. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 311 Washington Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Inurnment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 2900 Washington Road, Canonsburg, PA 15317. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the American Diabetes Association. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020