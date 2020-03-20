|
|
DENNIS ROGER YEAGER, 70, of West Hamlin, W.Va., passed away March 17, 2020. He was born in Sias, W.Va., a son of Sarah Adkins. He was also preceded in death by one sister, Gerladine Cummings, and stepson, DeWayne Alan Adkins. He is survived by his wife, Anita Davis Yeager; sister, Susie Elkins; brother, Burman Adkins; sons, DeWayne (Jamie) Yeager of Milton, W.Va., Mike (Lisa) Adkins of Hamlin, W.Va., Phillip (Janet) Adkins of Barboursville, W.Va., Brian (Stephanie) Adkins of Virginia; 15 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. There will be a private family service 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Jason McComas officiating. Burial will follow in Watson Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020