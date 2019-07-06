The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENSIL PARSONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENSIL ODELL PARSONS


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENSIL ODELL PARSONS Obituary




DENSIL ODELL PARSONS, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away July 2, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born February 28, 1947, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Alvin and Belva Keesee Parsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Parsons; daughter, Belva Eulaine Nicely; sister, Ruby Cremeans; two brothers, Acie and Ronald Parsons. He is survived by his son, Densil Odell Parsons II; two sisters, Pearl Mays and Eulaine Elkins; five granddaughters, Chasity, Charity, Taylor, Mikayla and Shelby; one great-granddaughter, Paislynn; and one special nephew and his wife, Gary and Amy Parsons; along with many other nieces and nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Elder Jamie Clay. Burial will be in Parsons Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now