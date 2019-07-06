







DENSIL ODELL PARSONS, 72, of Branchland, W.Va., passed away July 2, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born February 28, 1947, in Branchland, W.Va., a son of the late Alvin and Belva Keesee Parsons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Parsons; daughter, Belva Eulaine Nicely; sister, Ruby Cremeans; two brothers, Acie and Ronald Parsons. He is survived by his son, Densil Odell Parsons II; two sisters, Pearl Mays and Eulaine Elkins; five granddaughters, Chasity, Charity, Taylor, Mikayla and Shelby; one great-granddaughter, Paislynn; and one special nephew and his wife, Gary and Amy Parsons; along with many other nieces and nephews, family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Elder Jamie Clay. Burial will be in Parsons Family Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019