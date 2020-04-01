|
DENVER TED MURPHY JR., 71, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020. He was born April 20, 1948, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Denver Ted Murphy Sr. and Garnet E. Mathis Murphy. He was a former employee of CSX and the United States Postal Service. Ted was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the US Air Force. He was a member and past master of Minerva Lodge No. 13 AF&AM, Huntington DAV, Huntington Scottish Rite and the El Hasa Shriners. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Vance Murphy; one daughter, Kristyn (Derrick) Rodvill of Dacula, Ga.; one son, Trent (Karla) Murphy of Hurricane, W.Va.; one brother, Marty (Lynne) Murphy of Barboursville; three grandsons, Alexander Rodvill III, Maddox Murphy Rodvill and Jon (Rachel) Fernatt; and a host of nieces and nephews. Private services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2020