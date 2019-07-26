|
DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 4, 1945, in Keith, W.Va., to the late Theodore and Delta Barker Buffington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings. He was a retired electrician from IBEW No. 317 and a member of the . He attended Beulah Baptist Church and was baptized at the Guyandotte Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by two sons, Vernon Buffington of Youngstown, Ohio, and Victor Buffington (Tami) of West Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kate Thein, Tyler Buffington and Brooke Buffington; and numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019