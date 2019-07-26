Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DENVIL BUFFINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON Obituary




DENVIL ORVILLE BUFFINGTON, 74, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 4, 1945, in Keith, W.Va., to the late Theodore and Delta Barker Buffington. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four siblings. He was a retired electrician from IBEW No. 317 and a member of the . He attended Beulah Baptist Church and was baptized at the Guyandotte Church of Christ. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He is survived by two sons, Vernon Buffington of Youngstown, Ohio, and Victor Buffington (Tami) of West Portsmouth, Ohio; three grandchildren, Kate Thein, Tyler Buffington and Brooke Buffington; and numerous brothers and sisters. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar, W.Va. Visitation will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DENVIL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now