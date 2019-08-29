The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
DEREK RYAN BLOSSER


1993 - 2019
DEREK RYAN BLOSSER, 26, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, August 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Hewlett Trogdon officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. He was born March 31, 1993, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Charles V. Blosser Sr. and Rhonda Gail Dean Blosser of Lesage. He was a 2011 graduate of Cabell Midland High School. He was an avid gamer and loved to play 2K. He was preceded in death by a sister, Brittany Nicole Blosser, and his maternal grandparents, Clinton and Nola Dean. In addition to his parents, he is survived by a paternal grandmother, Shirley Norman of Lesage; one sister, Tosha Blosser of Huntington; and one brother, Charles V. Blosser Jr. of Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. YGB.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
