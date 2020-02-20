|
|
|
DERL A. WALLACE, 88, of Ashland, husband of Shelby Blankenship Wallace, died Feb. 17 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired State Farm Insurance agent. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 21, First Baptist Church of Cannonsburg, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305. www.kilgorecollierfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2020