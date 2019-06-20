Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Resources
More Obituaries for DEWEY DAVIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DEWEY CLAYTON DAVIS Jr.

Obituary Flowers

DEWEY CLAYTON DAVIS Jr. Obituary




DEWEY CLAYTON DAVIS JR., 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Lois Davis, died June 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, with visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Private burial will take place in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries