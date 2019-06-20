|
DEWEY CLAYTON DAVIS JR., 66, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Lois Davis, died June 19 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Friday, Apostolic Life Cathedral, Huntington, with visitation two hours prior to the service at the church. Private burial will take place in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
