DEWEY DAVIS, 79, of Patriot, Ohio, passed away on July 22, 2019, from cancer caused by cigarette smoking. He was a retired Huntington, W.Va., firefighter of 33 years. He was the son of Dewey Davis Sr. and Gladys Williams Davis. He is survived by his wife, Jean (Dent); children, Donna (Tim) Harden, Diana (David) Dunfee and Mike (Karin) Tomlinson; oldest grandsons, Seumas Dunfee and David (Alyssa) Harden; several other grandsons and great- grandchildren. He is also survived by one brother, Paul (Sue) Davis. At his request, he will be cremated and no service will be held. He asked that any donations to honor his memory be made to at Attn. Office of Development, 2900 North Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607, animal shelters, hospice or . Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019