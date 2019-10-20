|
DIANA KAY MARKINS, 65, of Milton, passed away Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, October 21, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Bias Chapel Cemetery. She was born November 7, 1953, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Clayton Ford and Delores Hughes McDonie. She is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Michael Murphy of Roundup, Mont.; one son, Samuel Markins of Milton; one sister, Donna Sue Hughes of Milton; and three grandchildren, Rhianwen, Kiernan and McKinley Murphy. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019