Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775 P.O. Box 391
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANA DUNFEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANA S. ROE DUNFEE


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
DIANA S. ROE DUNFEE Obituary




DIANA S. ROE DUNFEE, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at home. She was born October 19, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Harley and Thelma Roe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dunfee; and one brother, Mike Roe. She is survived by her children, Raymond (Eva) Ellis of Huntington, W.Va., Billy Ellis of Kentucky and Amanda (Kevin) Hurley of Vinton, Va.; three grandchildren, Devyn (Samantha) Ellis, Deedra Ellis and Chad (Kari) Hurley; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Ellis and Oliver Hurley; and one sister, Sandra (Rick) Ruggles of Chesapeake, Ohio. She retired from The Herald-Dispatch after 20 years of service. She also enjoyed exercising at Underwood Senior Center and was an avid NASCAR fan. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now