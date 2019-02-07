







DIANA S. ROE DUNFEE, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at home. She was born October 19, 1946, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Harley and Thelma Roe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dunfee; and one brother, Mike Roe. She is survived by her children, Raymond (Eva) Ellis of Huntington, W.Va., Billy Ellis of Kentucky and Amanda (Kevin) Hurley of Vinton, Va.; three grandchildren, Devyn (Samantha) Ellis, Deedra Ellis and Chad (Kari) Hurley; two great-grandchildren, Dylan Ellis and Oliver Hurley; and one sister, Sandra (Rick) Ruggles of Chesapeake, Ohio. She retired from The Herald-Dispatch after 20 years of service. She also enjoyed exercising at Underwood Senior Center and was an avid NASCAR fan. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 7, 2019