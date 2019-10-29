The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
DIMMIE LUCILLE ADKINS

DIMMIE LUCILLE ADKINS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Fred McCarty. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. She was born July 4, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harless and Mary Jenkins Black. She was retired from Maidenform and White Way Laundry and was a member of Walnut Hills Nazarene Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tony Adkins; two sisters and three brothers. She is survived by two daughters, Retonia (Eddie) Porter of Ona, W.Va., and Vanessa Pettit of Huntington; one brother, Ronnie Black of Barboursville; and one grandson, Heath Pettit. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
