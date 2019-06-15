|
DIXIE LEE WYONT, 84, formerly of Alpena, Mich., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Hillman's Haven. Dixie Lee Brown was born in Columbus, Ohio, on July 7, 1934, to the late Woodford "Jack" and Anna Davis Brown, and married Thomas Wyont on July 30, 1952. He preceded her in death on October 10, 2004. Surviving are two children, DeAnn and Joe Roesner, Thomas "Rocky" and Sandy Wyont; two granddaughters, McKayle Carter and Anna Wyont. Mrs. Wyont was preceded in death by an infant son, Stephen Thomas; and a son-in-law, Michael Carter. Graveside service will take place at noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia, with Rev. Phil Wilson officiating. Arrangements by Bannan Funeral Home, Alpena, Mich.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 15, 2019