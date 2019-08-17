Home

Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
1135 Route 60
Ceredo, WV 25507
(304) 453-6181
DOLORES ILENE MEREDITH SMITH

DOLORES ILENE MEREDITH SMITH, 84, of Huntington, died August 14. Visitation 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, with funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
