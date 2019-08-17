|
|
|
DOLORES ILENE MEREDITH SMITH, 84, of Huntington, died August 14. Visitation 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, with funeral service at 3 p.m. Burial at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church and the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019