DOLORES WICKLINE MOORE passed away on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the home of her son, Bryan Moore, where she was residing, in Pickerington, Ohio. She was born on November 24, 1932, in Huntington, WV, to Wendell and Virginia King Wickline. Dolores grew up in Martha, W.Va. She contracted polio as an 8-year-old child, which resulted in her wearing leg braces and walking with crutches from the time she was in third grade until she was in the ninth grade. After numerous operations, she was able to walk with a cane, which she did for the rest of her life. She graduated from Barboursville High School in Barboursville, WV, in 1951. After high school, she attended Marshall College (University) in Huntington, WV, where she received a B.S. degree in Business, and then attended Ohio University in Athens, OH, where she received her Master's degree in Business Accounting. She spent most of her career teaching accounting at Ohio Northern University in Ada, OH, until her retirement in 1991. Dolores married James Moore in 1959 in Barboursville, WV. They were happily married for 39 years. Dolores was a member of numerous student organizations at both Marshall College and Ohio University and served a term as the faculty president while teaching at Ohio Northern University. She enjoyed music, drawing and gardening and in her later years playing Scrabble and word games with friends and her grandchildren. Dolores was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia; father, Wendell; and husband, James. Dolores is survived by her sons, James Layne Moore of Northfield, MN, Bryan (Julianne) Moore of Pickerington, OH; daughter, LeAnn (Harry) Lehwald of Dublin, OH; her grandchildren, Jordan Moore, Kyle Lehwald, Lucas Moore, Bryce Lehwald, Galen Moore and Brett Lehwald; great-grandson, Lincoln Moore; sister, Shirley Bowen (Barboursville, WV); brother, Rucker Wickline (Elizabethtown, KY); sister, Jenny Lou Tanner (Martha, WV); and her nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, WV, on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at White Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made either to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org or to the James L. and Dolores W. Moore Family Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Ohio Northern University, Office of Advancement at 525 South Main St., Ada, OH 45810. This fund benefits ONU students from their home state of West Virginia.