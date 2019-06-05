







DONALD B. CREMEANS, 65, of Huntington, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, after a brief illness, with family by his side. A son of the late John W. Cremeans Jr. and Priscilla Bromley Cremeans, Don was a lifeguard, a contractor, a Cabell County teacher, a record store owner (Sights and Sounds), a member of West Virginia Trout Unlimited and founder of D.B. Cremeans Rod Co. Creating one-of-a-kind, hand-planed Split Bamboo fly rods, his rods have been collected and sold all over the world. His favorite place in the world was fishing the streams of West Virginia with his dogs and fishing buddies, fishing for "Brookies." He is survived by one son, Ryan Cremeans; one brother, Robert B. Cremeans; a niece, Blue Cremeans; and nephew, Noah Cremeans. A memorial service will be held for Don on Saturday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Huntington by the Rev. Skip Seibel.