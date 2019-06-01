|
DONALD BEECHER STAPLETON JR., 63, of Ashland, brother of Donna Goodpaster of Gonzales, La., died May 29 at home. He was an auto mechanic, worked in a manufacturing plant and ACTC. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Ashland Cemetery mausoleum, with visitation 30 minutes prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
