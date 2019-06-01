Home

DONALD BEECHER STAPLETON Jr.

DONALD BEECHER STAPLETON Jr. Obituary




DONALD BEECHER STAPLETON JR., 63, of Ashland, brother of Donna Goodpaster of Gonzales, La., died May 29 at home. He was an auto mechanic, worked in a manufacturing plant and ACTC. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Monday, Ashland Cemetery mausoleum, with visitation 30 minutes prior. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 1, 2019
