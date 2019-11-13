|
DONALD BERNARD HAGLEY JR., 73, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Rev. Kim Humphreys. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. He was born October 30, 1946, in Huntington, a son of the late Donald Bernard Hagley Sr. and Shirley Edler Hagley. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Kristin Rhea Norris. Don is survived by his loving wife, Pamela Williams Hagley; sons and daughters-in-law, Chad and Kelley Hagley of Inwood, W.Va., and Marc and Heather Hagley of Falling Waters, W.Va.; sister, Sue Hagley of Huntington; nephew, Aaron Hagley of Jacksonville, Florida; son-in-law, Harry Norris of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va.; grandchildren, Heath Norris, Garrett Norris, Olivia Norris, Kaitlyn Hagley and Hope Hagley; great-grandchildren, Addison Norris Page, Rylan and Remi Norris. Donald was a graduate of Marshall University and was a corrosion technician for 38 years for Mountaineer Gas Company. Donald was active in Little League 3 Baseball and Cammack Youth Football, serving as president during his children's youth. He also served for 6 years in the Army Reserve. Donald's biggest love in his life was his wife, Pamela. He also loved his family, golf, Marshall University sports and family trips to Myrtle Beach. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019