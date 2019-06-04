The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
DONALD BRUCE "UMPIE" COBB, 83, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor James Jobe and Pastor Colton O'Brien officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. He was born July 22, 1935, in Huntington, the son of the late Thomas and Grace Napier Cobb. He was also preceded in death by three sisters and four brothers. He retired with 25 of service with Ashland Oil Refinery. He was a member of Florida Street Baptist, Milton. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Faye Gibson Cobb; a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Michael McCoy of Huntington; a granddaughter, Missy (Jason) Mullens, grandson Donald (Cassie) Moore; five great-grandchildren, Makaylah Harrison, Jase Mullens, Abigail, Michael Bruce and Ava Moore and several nieces, nephews, friends and extended family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortaury.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
