DONALD CAIN TARTER, 82, of Huntington, husband of Judith D. Tarter, died Thursday at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired professor in the biology department at Marshall University. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Monday at the Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Visitation will be after noon in Smith Hall in the church. Donations can be made to the "Donald Cain Tarter Biological Sciences Student Scholarship" Endowment Fund #610507 at 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Chapman's Mortuary is assisting the family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 10, 2019
