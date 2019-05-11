







DONALD CAIN TARTER, Ph.D., 82, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Judith D. Newell Tarter for 58 years, went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 9, 2019, from the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Don was born July 22, 1936, in Somerset, Ky., a son of the late Humboldt and Mollie Weddle Tarter. His brother, Forest Tarter, also preceded him in death. Don was a professor in the Biology Department with Marshall University for over 32 years and cared deeply for all of his colleagues and students. He received several awards from his teaching and publication of several books and papers. Don completed his undergraduate at Georgetown College, Master's degree at Miami University in Miami, Ohio, and obtained his Doctorate at University of Louisville. Don was a long-standing member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church and the Homebuilders Sunday School Class for over 48 years, and also enjoyed being actively serving on many committees and chairmanships within the church. He truly loved all of his church family. In addition to his wife, survivors include a daughter, Robin Adkins of Westmoreland; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Deanna Tarter and David and Jill Tarter, all of Huntington; and five grandchildren, Hannah Adkins, Zachary Tarter, Brandon Tarter, Lydia Tarter and Madison Hall. We will always have great memories of camping, fishing, playing golf and walking on the beach with our Dad. Our husband, father and Granddad will be sorely missed by anyone that knew him. He loved his heavenly Father who welcomed him with open arms on his first day in heaven. Memorial services will be held on May 13, 2019, at Fifth Avenue Baptist Church with the Rev. Eric Porterfield and Rev. Alicia Porterfield officiating. Friends can visit with the family in Smith Hall from noon to 2 p.m., with the celebration of Don's life at 2 p.m. in the Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the "Donald Cain Tarter Biological Sciences Student Scholarship," Endowment Fund #610507, at 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 11, 2019