DONALD CARSON CARTER, 72, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord January 9, 2020. He was born August 25, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Denver and Mildred Spencer Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Johnson Carter. He is survived by one son, Justin Donovan Carter; as well as Kelly Sayre and Tammy Frazier, whom Donald and Connie raised as their own; one grandson, Rylan Haynes; two sisters, Sheila Braley and Janet Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020