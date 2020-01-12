The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
DONALD CARSON CARTER

DONALD CARSON CARTER, 72, of Milton, went home to be with the Lord January 9, 2020. He was born August 25, 1947, in Huntington, a son of the late Denver and Mildred Spencer Carter. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Connie Johnson Carter. He is survived by one son, Justin Donovan Carter; as well as Kelly Sayre and Tammy Frazier, whom Donald and Connie raised as their own; one grandson, Rylan Haynes; two sisters, Sheila Braley and Janet Lewis; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting with arrangements.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
